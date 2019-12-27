Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/26/2019 – Kaiser Aluminum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

12/21/2019 – Kaiser Aluminum was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – Kaiser Aluminum was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – Kaiser Aluminum was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2019 – Kaiser Aluminum was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2019 – Kaiser Aluminum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $111.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.10. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.94 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ray Parkinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $152,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Wilcox sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,834.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,412 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 22.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 153,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

