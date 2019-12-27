Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NYSE:AESE) Head to Head Review

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and Kaleyra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kaleyra 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.05%. Kaleyra has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.16%. Given Kaleyra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Kaleyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -28.14% -3.64% Kaleyra N/A -1.78% -1.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Kaleyra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A Kaleyra N/A N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

