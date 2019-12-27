Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 28th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMDA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Kamada in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Kamada by 457.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,556 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kamada by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,263. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $273.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.30. Kamada has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $8.00.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.94 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 24.16%. On average, analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

