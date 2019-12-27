Kava Price Tops $1.20 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00016328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $10.73 million and $4.76 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00183640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.01246063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120521 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kava

Kava’s total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,532 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

