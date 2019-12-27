KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 28th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 7,986 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $287,655.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,238 shares in the company, valued at $33,759,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,743 shares of company stock worth $10,311,459. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in KB Home by 510.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 785,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. KB Home has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

