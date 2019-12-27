Kcash Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last Week (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Kcash token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. Kcash has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $1.26 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

