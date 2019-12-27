Keith A.J. Macphail Buys 20,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,903,760.

Shares of TSE CVE traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.22. The company had a trading volume of 757,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of C$9.19 and a twelve month high of C$14.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVE. Morgan Stanley lowered Cenovus Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.81.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

