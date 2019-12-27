Keith A.J. Macphail Purchases 50,000 Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Stock

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,950,611.88.

TSE NVA traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$3.22. 328,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,819. Nuvista Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$1.39 and a one year high of C$5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.48 million and a PE ratio of 10.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy Ltd will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVA shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.27.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.