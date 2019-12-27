KekCoin (KEK) Market Cap Reaches $306,381.00

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $306,381.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KekCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022229 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003486 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024120 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.31 or 0.02566197 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000320 BTC.

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co.

KekCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

