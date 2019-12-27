Kellogg Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,862 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 765% compared to the average volume of 331 put options.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $6,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock worth $40,456,106. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 733.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,723 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $54,543,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,523,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,920,000 after purchasing an additional 623,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 815,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,694,000 after purchasing an additional 598,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays downgraded Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

NYSE:K traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 769,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,988. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 52.66%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

