Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the November 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kenon by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenon alerts:

KEN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $21.18. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kenon has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $23.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kenon from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.