Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Down 38.5% in December

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the November 28th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEQU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ KEQU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. 18,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601. Kewaunee Scientific has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $34.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 3.63% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

