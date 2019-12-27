KickToken (KICK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.73 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, COSS, Dcoin and Exmo. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $12.73 million and approximately $90,259.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KickToken

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 157,233,454,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,978,919,240 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exmo, Mercatox, KuCoin, Dcoin, BitMart, COSS, HitBTC, P2PB2B, TOKOK, Gate.io, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, YoBit, ProBit Exchange, Livecoin, CoinBene and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

