Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Down 32.1% in December

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the November 28th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 78,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,485. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $397.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at $13,333,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

