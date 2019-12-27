Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to Neutral at Compass Point

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRG. ValuEngine downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

NYSE:KRG opened at $19.04 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,174,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5,386.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

