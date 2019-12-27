KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Up 19.1% in December

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 28th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $800,370.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in KLA by 30.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of KLAC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.52. 553,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,857. KLA has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $179.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.90 and a 200-day moving average of $148.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

