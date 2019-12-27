Kleros (PNK) Market Cap Reaches $1.56 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Kleros has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $58.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001029 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

