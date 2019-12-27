Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $152.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

