Klimatas (KTS) Price Up 44.2% Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a total market cap of $8,398.00 and $288.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00800812 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001203 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

