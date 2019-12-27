KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KLXE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

KLXE stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $149.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. KLX Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 872,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,853.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $36,047.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,745.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 81,328 shares of company stock valued at $452,297 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

