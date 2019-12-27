KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the November 28th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE KNOP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 86,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $643.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KNOT Offshore Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2,973.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after buying an additional 1,782,545 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at $10,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 38.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 139,700 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,465,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.