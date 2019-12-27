Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $63.23 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00007404 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, HitBTC, Bitbns and BarterDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00380655 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00072751 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00084313 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002487 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001036 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,616,521 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Bitbns, Bittrex, HitBTC, Crex24, BarterDEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

