Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 437,800 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the November 28th total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $239,816.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Koppers by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOP opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Koppers has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOP. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Koppers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

