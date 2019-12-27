Korn Ferry (KFY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) recently:

12/24/2019 – Korn Ferry was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – Korn Ferry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

12/6/2019 – Korn Ferry had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Korn Ferry had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $63.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Korn Ferry was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2019 – Korn Ferry was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

11/1/2019 – Korn Ferry was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2019 – Korn Ferry was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.10. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 116,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 9.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.