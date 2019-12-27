KraneShare Zacks New China ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) Plans — Dividend of $0.05

KraneShare Zacks New China ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0498 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA:KFYP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. KraneShare Zacks New China ETF has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $30.61.

