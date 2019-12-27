Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2237 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

KCCB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.81. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406. Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83.

Dividend History for Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB)

