KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0413 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $49.26. 1,192,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,521. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $49.69.

