KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

KCNY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837. KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62.

