KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.44 (NYSEARCA:KARS)

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4351 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

