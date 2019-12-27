KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Announces — Dividend of $0.42

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of KEMQ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $24.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38.

