KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Announces — Dividend of $0.38

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3789 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

KMED traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.