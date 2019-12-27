KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.06

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0573 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA KURE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.