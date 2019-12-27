KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF Declares — Dividend of $1.09 (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.0882 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

KGRN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.