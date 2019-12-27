KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0130

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $20,404.00 and approximately $129.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

