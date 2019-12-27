L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to announce sales of $4.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.80 billion. L3Harris reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 188.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full-year sales of $18.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.06 billion to $18.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $19.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $4,514,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $8,126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $287,551,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $201.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.19%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

