L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Update

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the November 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on L3Harris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $201.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

