La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Update

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the November 28th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,657. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $109.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. As a group, analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

LJPC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

