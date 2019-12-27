Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Up 43.9% in December

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the November 28th total of 882,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 131,249 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. 406,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 77.18, a current ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.