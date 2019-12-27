Lake Street Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Lake Street Capital in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 422.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.53 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.59.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 583.52% and a negative return on equity of 339.99%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

