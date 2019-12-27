Lamb Weston (LW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,426.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LW opened at $86.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.21. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $99,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

