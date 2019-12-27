Lambda (LAMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.08 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $19.08 million and approximately $45.45 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.01229753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119976 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,418,259 tokens. Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

