Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LARK opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

