Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Short Interest Update

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 28th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 53,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.89. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

