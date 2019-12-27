Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Short Interest Up 18.4% in December

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 11,508 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $233,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,044. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Lantheus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Lantheus by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 245,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $795.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

