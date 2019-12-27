Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Up 20.1% in December

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 920,600 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 28th total of 766,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.86.

Shares of LEA traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.46. 418,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,421. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lear has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $160.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Lear by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 38.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 11.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 488.4% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 119,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 99,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

