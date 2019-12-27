Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 28th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,537,000 after purchasing an additional 307,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,456,000 after purchasing an additional 457,536 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,212,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,120,000 after purchasing an additional 78,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 26.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 933,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,540,000 after purchasing an additional 195,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

LDOS traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $98.23. 593,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,843. Leidos has a 12-month low of $50.66 and a 12-month high of $98.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

