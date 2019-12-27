LEOcoin (LEO) Price Tops $0.0044

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $1,817.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Livecoin and C-CEX. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,330.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.01740263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.02817287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00569693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00616142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00061300 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00382958 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 233,314,538 coins and its circulating supply is 232,985,858 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, TOPBTC, C-CEX, LEOxChange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.