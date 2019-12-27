Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 88,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 31,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,371. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.84. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 66.66% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.