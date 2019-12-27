Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 28th total of 7,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 689,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 7.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $125.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,155. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.33. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $126.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

