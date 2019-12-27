Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 418,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 28th total of 523,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LILA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

LILA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 170,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,357. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 544,064 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $9,907,405.44. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 59.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 566,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 141,164 shares during the last quarter. 18.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

